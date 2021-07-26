Black bear bait stations placed in Babler State Park

ST. LOUIS– The Missouri Department of Conservation is trying to determine if there are black bears in Babler State Park in Wildwood. The department posted on Facebook that naturalists and volunteers set up a couple of bait stations to determine if there are bears in the park.

The department says it hoisted mesh bags of opened canned cat food and sardines into the trees. The team will watch for bite marks in the cans, prints on the floor, and scratch marks on the trees for signs of bear activity.

The post says one of the stations is also equipped with a camera to capture images if they are in the area.