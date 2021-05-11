Black bear caught strolling through Pacific family’s backyard

PACIFIC, Mo. – Bear sightings are becoming increasingly common across the St. Louis region as the statewide black bear population has grown to around 800 bears.

On Monday, a Pacific family spotted a black bear strolling through their backyard.

Stephanie Little said she was washing dishes around 5 p.m. when she looked out the window to and saw the bear. Luckily, none of her children were outside.

Little keeps a chicken pen in her yard but the bear did not disturb the chickens.

The family noticed the bear had been tagged by the Missouri Department of Conservation.

“I was in the house and I heard my mom screaming and so I ran upstairs to see what was wrong and she was yelling that there was a bear. So, I looked out the back and there was a bear just walking through the yard. So, we made sure all my siblings were in the house,” said Ansley Little, Stephanie’s daughter. “My sister and I were about to go on a walk and we would’ve just walked alongside a bear over there.

This latest sighting comes after a series of weekend sightings, culminating with a black bear climbing into a tree in a Richmond Heights neighborhood Sunday afternoon. That bear was tranquilized in the tree and taken to a safe location to be released into the wild.