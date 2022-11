ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering.

The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday.

West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County Center, and St. Clair Square are kicking off the traditional holiday season on the Friday after Thanksgiving with fun, festivities, and free gift cards!