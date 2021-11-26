Black Friday shoppers stroll in and out at West County Center

ST. LOUIS – On your mark… get set… shop!

If your favorite store wasn’t open for Gray Thursday, it will definitely be open for Black Friday.

A steady flow of cars made their way into the West County Center parking lot early Friday morning, but FOX 2’s Ala Errebhi didn’t see the mad rush that usually accompanies Black Friday shopping. As the morning went on more shoppers arrived.

Black Friday isn’t just about snagging those deals the day after Thanksgiving anymore or lining up for hours outside a store in chilly temperatures waiting for the doors to open so they can grab that item they’ve had their eyes on for a while. Deals and savings have been popping up earlier and earlier the past few years. That’s especially the case this year amid nationwide supply chain issues and shortages.

With worries of presents stuck off the nation’s coast, some shoppers said they decided to buy gifts earlier. Stores also have had their Black Friday deals running longer. It is expected that this holiday season, popular gifts and decor might quickly become unavailable or are not delivered on time causing major stress for many parents.

Here are a few tips from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for parents to manage stress and expectations during a potentially scarce holiday season:

Start your prep early: The pandemic, COVID variants and supply chain issues are not in you control, so start your holiday prep early to avoid last minute chaos.

Have a backup plan: If the top thing on your child’s holiday list is unavailable in time, be honest with them. Plan smaller gifts or activities ahead of time.

Self care is crucial! Make a list of calming activities ahead of time that give you the break you need among all the chaos.

And if you do go out shopping, make sure to dress comfortably, build a budget, and make the experience fun.

Here are some stores that have deals going on this Black Friday: Ace Hardware, Bath & Body Works, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Sephora, Macy’s, Target, and more.