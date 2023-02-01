ST. LOUIS — Local leaders have been meeting at the flag pole in Washington Square Park for more than a decade. St. Louis is one of only two cities that raises the red, black, and green flags to commemorate Black History Month, according to reports. Toronto, Canada, is the other city that holds a flag day.

For more than a decade, the St. Louis African American Congressional Caucus has hosted this event to kick off Black History Month. Dr. Carter G. Woodson and his organization established Black History Month. Observances began from February 19 through February 26.

In the 1970s, the name “the association for the study of African-American life and history” was selected. They chose February because of the many notable and significant historical events that have occurred during this month. The purpose is to teach and review the truth regarding African-American history and contributions to the world.

The group stated that the contributions of Africa and her descendants are frequently minimized or excluded from the discussion. Black History Month is intended to provide a more accurate, complete, and rich narrative of history. The red, black, and green flag was chosen at a conference held in Madison Square Garden on September 19-20, 1919.

The flag was formerly known as the red, black, and green flag. Each color represents something symbolic. The crimson represented blood, both the bloodshed by Africans who perished fighting for liberty and the blood spilled by all Africans. The color black symbolizes black people.

And green was a symbol of development and the inherent fertility of Africa.

Many people today refer to it as the Pan-African Flag. Every year, a theme is chosen for the month’s festivities. The topic for this year is “black resistance.” The caucus and others will meet outdoors here at 9 a.m. today.