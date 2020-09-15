Black Lives Matter mural on Kansas City street vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of six Black Lives Matter street murals in Kansas City has been vandalized.

Now, the artists behind the mural are hoping the vandalism can be incorporated into it as part of the art.

The vandalism to the mural at the intersection of Northwest Briarcliff Parkway and North Mulberry Drive was discovered Monday.

The words “Black Lives Matter” painted on the road are now marred by black tire marks and white paint streaked over the words.

The mural is one of six painted across Kansas City streets.

The mural’s lead artist, Harold Smith, tells the Kansas City Star he hopes the vandalism can be turned into part of the art, showing that “love wins over hate.”