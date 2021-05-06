Black religious leaders decry Missouri bills as biased

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Black religious leaders are meeting with Missouri lawmakers and top officials to denounce bills that they say are racially biased.
Faith leaders rallied Thursday at the Capitol. The Reverend Darryl Gray says they plan to meet with lawmakers, Republican Gov. Mike Parson, and Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s staff.
Gray says Black leaders are concerned about bills that would make it more difficult for citizens to put issues on the ballot. He also says they’re outraged that lawmakers refuse to pay for voter-approved Medicaid expansion.
Gray criticized legislation that would crack down on protesters who block highways.