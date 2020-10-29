Black Restaurant Week returns to St. Louis for round two

ST. LOUIS – After Black Restaurants LLC’s successful turn out for Midwest Black Restaurant Week in July, St. Louis restaurant owners and connoisseurs have put together a second BRW to highlight Black-owned restaurants in our area.

Starting October 31 through November 7, you can participate in Black Restaurant Week St. Louis. Black-owned restaurants from around our area are coming together to support each other and hopefully gain the support of our community.

All week, we will highlight some of the restaurants involved for you to try.

For more information on Black Restaurant Week STL and a list of participating restaurants, you can visit their Facebook page here.