Blaze destroys building at Ste. Genevieve winery

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. – A fire destroyed a building at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Thursday night.

Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois firefighters responded to the fire around 7 p.m. The building that was burnt down was where the winery’s offices and operations were located, according to a press release.

“At this time we don’t know the cause of the fire, but it appears to be a total loss,” owner Hank Johnson said. “We are grateful that the fire has been isolated to one building and that there are no injuries.”

The winery will still be open for business. The Grapevine Grill, private villas and wedding venues were unaffected.

