ST. LOUIS – Band Blink-182 announced their return to the road with their ‘One More Time’ Tour. The Enterprise Center is hosting one of the 30 North American shows on Saturday, August 10. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 17, at 10:00 a.m.

The band has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, and is looking forward to their 10th studio album.

‘One More Time’ Tour Schedule

Jun 20 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Jun 21 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Jun 24 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Jun 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Jun 27 – Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Jun 30 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

July 02 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

July 03 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 06 – Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium

July 08 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

July 09 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Jul 11 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Jul 13 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Jul 14 – Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

Jul 21 – Flushing, NY – Citi Field

July 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

July 24 – Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Jul 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Jul 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Jul 29 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Jul 30 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Aug 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Aug 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug 06 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Aug 07 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Aug 10 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Aug 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Aug 15 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre