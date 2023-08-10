WILDWOOD, Mo. – A St. Louis County toddler recently won a national contest to bring one of YouTube’s biggest celebrities to his hometown.

“Blippi and Meekah,” social media sensations well known for entertaining and educating children, are planning a visit to Wildwood, thanks to toddler Levi Brunk. He was one of five finalists in the “Blippi & Meekah in my Hometown Contest.”

Levi is the grand-prize winner, and he will get a visit from Blippi and be featured on an episode of the show. “Hi I’m Levi Brunk! I am almost 3 years old & I am Blippi & Meekah’s #1 fan!,” said Levi in his submission.

According to the hometown contest page, the St. Louis County-based Blippi episode will come out later this year.

Blippi has a vibrant persona revolves around his distinctive orange and blue outfit, fostering an engaging and friendly environment for young viewers.

Through his entertaining videos, Blippi explores a variety of subjects like colors, shapes, animals, and vehicles, captivating the attention of preschoolers. With his energetic and cheerful demeanor, Blippi has become a beloved figure in children’s media.