KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A St. Louis area kid is well on his way to fame after being featured in a very popular kids show. Remember Levi Brunk? He’s a big fan of the show Blippi and Meekah and he dressed up like Blippi for a chance to be on the show. He won the grand prize!

In September, Blippi and Meekah came to the Magic House in Kirkwood and spent the day playing with Levi and filming the episode. That episode is about to be released and we have a sneak preview of all the cutest moments.

The episode of Blippi and Meekah featuring the Magic House airs Saturday, on Youtube.

The social media sensations are well known for entertaining and educating children. Brunk won the contests, and they spent the day at the Magic House. “Hi I’m Levi Brunk! I am almost 3 years old & I am Blippi & Meekah’s #1 fan!,” said Levi in his submission.

Blippi has a vibrant persona revolves around his distinctive orange and blue outfit, fostering an engaging and friendly environment for young viewers.

Through his entertaining videos, Blippi explores a variety of subjects like colors, shapes, animals, and vehicles, captivating the attention of preschoolers. With his energetic and cheerful demeanor, Blippi has become a beloved figure in children’s media.