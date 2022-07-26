MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – The strip in the heart of Maplewood will have a new casual dining restaurant next year.

According to Sauce magazine, BLK MKT Eats will open at 7356 Manchester Road in early 2023. The official opening date will be announced in the coming months.

The owners said the 1,400-square-foot site will allow for interior customer seating. The new location will have a similar look as the original Central West End eatery.

BLK MKT Eats offers handcrafted burrito-size sushi rolls and poke bowls.