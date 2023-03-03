ST. LOUIS – Soccer fans say it’s hard to believe the day has finally arrived. St. Louis City SC will play its first-ever home match at CITYPARK in St. Louis on Saturday.

“I don’t think there’s enough words to describe how everyone in my house is just super excited to finally have this happening,” said Heather Tatman, a St. Louis City SC fan.

Tatman was one of the thousands of fans who attended a Friday night block party kicking off a weekend of soccer excitement.

The commissioner of Major League Soccer is also excited. Don Garber is in St. Louis this weekend and was reflecting on how the soccer stadium in St. Louis progressed into what soccer fans will experience on Saturday.

“It’s spectacular, and I feel so proud and happy for people who live here in the city and for Major League Soccer and St. Louis City SC soccer fans,” Garber said.

Saturday’s match is sold out. For more information about the coming season and tickets, click here.