ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City Comptroller Darlene Green has teamed up with the American Red Cross to host her semi-annual community blood drive.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 11 in Room 208 in St. Louis City Hall.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate call 1-800-red-cross or visit RedCrossBlood. org.