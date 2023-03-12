HERMANN, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert late Sunday evening after two officers with the Hermann Police Department were shot.

The shooting happened just before 9:20 p.m. at the Casey’s General Store in the 800 block of Market Street, in Hermann.

Hermann is located approximately 75 miles west of St. Louis, along the Missouri River.

Kenneth Lee Simpson

State police claim Kenneth Lee Simpson is the shooter.

Simpson, 35, stands 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and red hair.

Simpson was driving a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plates RF5A0P.

The circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed. There’s been no word on the condition of the officers, either.

Anyone with information on Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.