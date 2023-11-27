CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Tickets for the 10th annual Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo go on sale today. A Blue Angel jet is flying over St. Louis to promote the show.



This visit serves as an exciting kickoff event for ticket sales for next summer’s highly anticipated air show. Jet number seven arrived at around 8 a.m. today.

If you’re an aviation enthusiast or curious about what it takes to organize such a remarkable event, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. The air show & STEM Expo have been significant attractions, drawing 50,000 attendees over the years. Next year, the US Navy Blue Angels will be flying the made-in-St. Louis F/A-18 Super Hornets.

For the first time, tickets are free for kids 12 and under. The event aims to celebrate regional innovation, inspire students toward STEM careers, and thrill guests with incredible aviation performances, both historic and modern.

Organizers are also honoring our heroes in uniform. Active-duty military members in uniform will continue to enjoy free admission. Several veterans’ organizations in the area will receive free tickets to distribute to our servicemen and women.

These special early bird tickets will be available for $25. The 2024 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo is scheduled for June 8-9. Prices will go up as the event gets closer. Tickets are available online only at spirit-airshow.com.