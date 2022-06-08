ST. LOUIS – The Spirit of St. Louis Airshow and STEM Expo is this weekend.

Organizers of the program will share a preview Wednesday. Pilots, planes, and lots of noise are expected at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. The show is back for the first time since 2019.

The Blue Angels could also be spotted Wednesday. Blue Angel #7 is expected to arrive at 8:25 a.m. In addition to the extensive air show performances, organizers said there will be a large, interactive STEM Expo, and a Patriot’s Landing to honor veterans. Click here for more information.