CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — You’ll see a blue jet in the skies above St. Louis during the last week of November. The Blue Angels are coming to town to promote next summer’s Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo. One of the F/A-18 Super Hornets will be landing at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield on November 27.

The 2024 Spirit of St. Louis Air Show & STEM Expo is scheduled for June 8-9. Tickets for the show will be available to the public on Monday, November 27. Free admission for children 12 and under is being offered this year. Tickets will be available online only at spirit-airshow.com.