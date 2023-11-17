ST. PETERS, Mo. – Blue Bell Ice Cream is set to expand in the St. Louis metro area with the opening of a new distribution facility in 2024. Situated at 11400 Spencer Road in St. Peters, Missouri, the 16,000 sq. ft. building will serve as a cold storage facility exclusively, housing all frozen products. The site will not be involved in the production of any ice cream items.

Blue Bell says that only company employees handle its products during the production and delivery processes because it delivers the product from the factory directly to the grocery store, drugstore, or wherever the ice cream will be sold.

While the current plan doesn’t include standalone store locations in St. Louis, fans of the ice cream brand can find Blue Bell in supermarkets and drug stores across the area.

Beyond the St. Louis metro region, customers in Columbia, Jefferson City, central Missouri, and parts of southern Illinois will also have access to Blue Bell products in their local stores.

The company is to start hiring for various positions in early 2024, including territory managers, route supervisors, route sales representatives, office managers, office clerks, shipping managers, shipping clerks, and merchandisers.

Despite Blue Bell’s products being available in only 23 states, the 116-year-old company boasts a robust fan base. For more details about Blue Bell, visit www.bluebell.com.