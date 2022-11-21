ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Blue Line MetroLink service will return to its normal route on Monday, November 28. Train transfers will no longer be required at Forest Park-DeBaliviere Station. The route was damaged after massive flash flooding in July.

MetroBus trips have been cancelled on a daily basis for more than two years due to a shortage of bus drivers and mechanics. The public transportation provider is making some changes to help provide consistent service. The adjustments will begin on November 28.

The changes include the suspension of service on one MetroBus route, the #71 Patterson-Redman. The changes are intended to improve the transit experience for customers in the City of St. Louis and St. Clair County, Ill.

Metro Transit is changing schedules and service frequency for several of its MetroBus routes. This will reduce or eliminate unplanned trip cancellations, improve schedule reliability, and provide customers with a better transit experience. New schedules and route maps are available on the Metro Transit website and Transit app.