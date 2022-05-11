BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man accused of being among the throng that breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged with five federal misdemeanors.

The Kansas City Star reports that 32-year-old John G. Todd III, of Blue Springs, appeared Tuesday in federal court in downtown Kansas City, where he was advised of the charges and released on his own recognizance.

He is charged with entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct; violent entry or disorderly conduct; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

His next court hearing is scheduled for May 17 in Washington, D.C., via video conference.