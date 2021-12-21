Blues and Billikens impacted by COVID surge

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

ST. LOUIS – Surging COVID cases in St. Louis and across the country are causing significant impacts in the sports world.

The Blues are among the many teams that have already been dealing with COVID issues. NHL officials announced Monday that they are starting the league’s Christmas break earlier than expected due to COVID concerns.

The blues last played Sunday in Winnipeg. They lost 4-2. Following that game, the Blues came right back to St. Louis after the NHL shut down all cross-border games between US and Canadian teams because of COVID issues. That resulted in two blues games being postponed versus Toronto and Ottawa.

Now, because of rising COVID numbers, the NHL has decided to pause all activity two days earlier than expected for the Christmas break. That means no NHL games from Monday, December 20 to Monday, December 27. Practices can resume the day after Christmas. The Blues next scheduled game will be at home Monday, December 27 versus the New Jersey Devils.

Meanwhile, COVID is also leading to more than a dozen NCAA basketball games being canceled or postponed. SLU is among the teams being impacted. The Billikens hoped to get one more game in before starting league play, but that isn’t happening. SLU was scheduled to take on Drake in Las Vegas Wednesday. That game has now been canceled due to COVID protocols. No other explanation was given. At this point, the Billikens next games will be on December 30 at U Mass.

The NBA and NFL are also feeling the COVID crunch. At least five NBA games have been postponed and the NFL has delayed three games that were supposed to be played last weekend. One of those games was played Monday night. Two of them will be played Tuesday.