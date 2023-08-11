ST. LOUIS – You can listen to the sounds of the blues at the Gateway Arch this weekend. The ‘Blues at The Arch’ Festival starts Friday night.

The end-of-summer celebration pays tribute to St. Louis’ history of blues music and showcases national and local artists. Sugaray Rayford, winner of the 2023 International Blues Foundation’s “‘Best Blues Soul Album’ award, will perform Friday and Saturday.

There’s also a kids corner with yard games, sports, line dancing, and a petting zoo. There will also be a fireworks show Saturday.

Friday night’s festivities begin at 5:15 p.m. at the Whitaker Foundation stage.