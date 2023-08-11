ST. LOUIS – The annual Blues at the Arch Festival kicked off this weekend. It’s a three-day music event that brings in thousands of people from across the region.

“I came to hear some music and some blues, as you can see. I’m from Chicago, it’s my fourth time here, and I just love it,” said Helena Washington.

Some people have been coming for years. Others are coming for the first time.

“I love the Arch, and there’s nothing better than the blues right to bring all of these people together from all of their different places. To celebrate all the work the arch department does,” said Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard.

During a recent town hall event downtown, residents expressed their concerns about crime and teenagers hanging around downtown until the early morning hours, causing issues. People attending the Blues Festival said crime was the last thing on their minds.

“I don’t think about it. Crime is everywhere,” said Washington.

Alderwoman Clark Hubbard said the officers at the event also provided another layer of safety.

“I’ve never had an issue or a challenge with it either, but the best thing about it is having all the people down here. That’s the best crime deterrent you can have, so making sure we occupy spaces like this is going to ensure our safety,” said Alderwoman Clark Hubbard.