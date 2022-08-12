ST. LOUIS – Several events kick off in downtown St. Louis this weekend including Blues at the Arch which returns after two years of virtual concerts.

Downtown St. Louis was packed with locals and tourists who were taking advantage of the nice weather and enjoying some iconic St. Louis events.

The event started with Blues at the Arch Festival at the Gateway Arch national park.

“I tried to be the first one down here,” said one festival goer. “The soulful music, you can sit down and feel the vibe.”

Blues music fans filled up the lawn in the park after two years of virtual concerts due to the pandemic.

“Look at this, all the people are coming out,” said festival goer, Paul Hoynacki, “this is a great venue for listening to music, you get up close, and it’s free!”

On Friday, Cardinals fans packed Busch Stadium to watch the game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

“We’re actually from Wisconsin, it was a long drive, but we’re Cardinals fans, so we’re here to watch them spank the Brewers,” said TJ Simpson and Matt Gladenich.

One of the former Cardinals players is back in St. Louis for a team reunion on the field.

“Some of them I haven’t seen in over 40 years, so this is an exciting weekend for me,” said 1982 World Series St. Louis Cardinals player, Steve Braun. “I love playing baseball here, the greatest fans in baseball.”

The blues fest will run through Sunday, August 14.

You can find out more details at https://explorestlouis.com/event/blues-at-the-arch-festival/.