ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are holding a first-of-its-kind preseason event Friday night.

They’ll hold their ‘Blues and Brews’ outdoor street party at the Anheuser-Busch brewery. Attendees can meet blues players, visit the Clydesdale stables, and enjoy food trucks, beer and games.

Exclusive Blues and Brews merchandise will also be available. For more information about the event, click here.