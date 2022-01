ST. LOUIS – Police are searching for the person who vandalized the car of a couple who were at the Blues Game Monday night.

A couple leaving the Blues game found someone had taken a handicap sign and smashed the windshield and hood of their car. Their car was parked along Olive at North 15th Street. So far, police have no suspect or motive.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.