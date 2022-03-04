Blues fans weigh in on lifted mask, vaccine requirements

ST. LOUIS — There’s some good news for Blues Fans. The mask mandate, test, and vaccine requirements will all be lifted come Saturday. This comes after months of the mandate in effect for games and events.

“It’s just more natural. We’re back to normal,” said visiting fan Katie Hayes. Hayes and her family visited from Chicago to cheer on the Loyola Ramblers at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Hayes and other fans still must wear masks for the tournament because the mask and vaccine requirements are still in effect until Sunday, but Hayes says the change is needed.

“It’s awesome. We came from Illinois, and they just lifted a lot of their mask mandates and it just feels good to be in a place and not have to wear these masks and feel good. So, we’re excited,” Hayes said.

Another fan, Sam Garau, said he is excited about the change but wishes the mandate would have been lifted before the tournament.

“It’s a little disappointing that it’s not until Sunday, but I’m still excited,” Garau said.

“Last year was we couldn’t even hardly take a drink out of our water or Coke or beer because somebody would tell us to put her mask back on,” he added.

He said he is excited about the change – but wishes the mandate would have been lifted before the tournament.

Other fans told FOX 2 they were unsure of the changes and timing.

“I think people still need to stay safe. Those people who are in large crowds like this. I can understand if you want to wear a mask to go ahead and wear one just for safety,” said fan Kevin Cube.

Protocols will no longer be in place at the adjoining Stifel Theatre starting Monday, March 7.