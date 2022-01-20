St. Louis Blues hold 15th annual blood drive

ST. LOUIS — For those fans who have said they bleed blue, today was a chance to show it. The St. Louis Blues Blood Drive kicked off at noon Thursday.

“I know there is a blood shortage,” said Kevin Bersing, who donated blood at Enterprise Center. “I’ve been reading about that, and if there’s sick people, then I’m willing to give.”

This is the 15th consecutive year the Blues, the American Red Cross, Bally Sports Midwest, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have asked fans to roll up their sleeves.

“This is our annual Blues Blood Drive where we have a lot of people who are always excited to get our T-shirts come out and get a chance to win an autographed puck today,” said Sharon Watson, the regional communications director for American Red Cross Missouri & Arkansas. “Then also, during the month of January, you have a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl. So, a lot of incentives to come out to the drive today.”

A specially designed yellow St. Louis Blues T-shirt was given to fans who donated, while supplies lasted.

From Enterprise Center to Centene Community Center in Maryland Heights to American Legion Post 365 in Collinsville, Illinois, St. Louisans willing to brave the cold decided to help a good cause.

Blood supplies have been low nationwide, and the American Red Cross and area hospitals are asking individuals to consider donating blood.

“We have a blood crisis,” said Watson. “Basically, since January 11 we announced we are seeing a shortage of less than a day’s supply of blood available to hospitals to be able to use.”

Thursday, more than 900 people registered to give at least one unit, or a pint, of blood as part of the Blues Blood Drive.

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas said they’re seeing a 10 percent drop in donations across the country because of the pandemic.