ST. LOUIS – As St. Louis continues to heal following last month’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, the Blues honored members of the CVPA community at their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The recognition shines a light on some of the brave individuals who were first on the scene that day, the students, and teachers, and those who are leading the school’s recovery efforts.

Two students from CVPA’s vocal music program performed the national anthem to a crowd of cheering fans.

In addition, the Blues donated $25,000 to the CVPA community. They had a ceremonial puck drop.

“Absolute great move by the Blues as always. Tom Stillman, the ownership group, so sad, so sorry,” said Alan Rapert. “This world needs a lot of better people than what’s going on right now, feel sorry for the kids.”

“I think that’s amazing. I think there’s a greater purpose in sports,” said Logan Frerichs. “They all have the platform to do that and to reach that audience that can make a difference in the world today. So, I think it’s really great.”

Five students from CVPA’s art class will have their work displayed in the Blues for kids section.