ST. LOUIS – The hottest tickets in town are for St. Louis Blues playoff games.

The Blues are meeting the Minnesota Wild in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first two games of the series (tonight and Wednesday) are in St. Paul. Games three and four will be at Enterprise Center on Friday and Sunday.

The rate at which tickets are selling rivals the playoff ticket sales of 2019 – the year the Blues won it all.

“In terms of the tickets that have been in the marketplace, it has been historic. Like, in ‘18-‘19, everyone is fired up, especially with the run the team’s been on in the second half of the season,” said Nick Wierciak, St. Louis Blues vice president for ticketing, premium, and suite sales.

The Blues have come on strong in the second half of the season. Nine players have scored at least 20 goals on the year, with Vladimir Tarasenko leading the way (34 goals).

The Blues won all three games against the Wild in the regular season, two of them in overtime.

Putting up big numbers on the ice means big numbers in ticket sales. Round one home game tickets are sold out and round two tickets are nearly sold out. Blues management believes fans will enjoy their Enterprise Center experience with no COVID restrictions.

“We appreciate everything that they’ve had to go through throughout this season, but this is back to normal, and it’s going to be an electric atmosphere that we’re used to seeing here,” Wierciak said.

If you want to get on a waiting list to be contacted if tickets become available for sale, text “BGS” to 3813. You can also visit Ticketmaster.com to see if season ticket holders will be selling their tickets.