ST. LOUIS — Bluey is coming to the Fabulous Fox Theater on Saturday, June 17. Bluey is a cartoon Australian Cattle Dog, also known as a “Blue Heeler,” who stars in a kid show named after her. She has a mom, a dad, and a little sister named Bingo.

The show will feature Bluey and Bingo trying to get their father to play, despite Dad wanting to take a timeout on that particular Sunday. This is the first time Bluey will be on stage.

Tickets are on sale at the Fabulous Fox. Shows are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.