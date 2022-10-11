ST. LOUIS – BNSF lifted its embargo on cargo destined for St. Louis ramps. The embargo was lifted on October 6.

BNSF first suspended its movement along the eastbound Pacific Southwest lane into St. Louis on August 29 because of congestion caused by excessive volume and chassis shortages. Cargo destined for St. Louis saw longer travel times at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports and units were backlogged.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In order to mitigate these delays, Maersk said they had boxes “pulled in a timely manner from the St. Louis ramp” and diverted “cargo to other rail ramps or local container yards when feasible.”