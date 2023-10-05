ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will discuss two bills that would give an estimated $725,000 to the Department of Health.
They’ll also take public comment on the matter.
The meeting is at 9:00 a.m. Thursday on Zoom.
