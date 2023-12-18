ST. LOUIS – Rams settlement money, all $250 million dollars, could be left in the bank.

According to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, aldermen are looking into setting up a municipal endowment to invest some or all of the cash. That would generate recurring returns that could then be spent on various city needs.

Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Board of Aldermen President Megan Green are in agreement about finding a plan that can produce an evergreen crash for roads, bridges, and development projects.