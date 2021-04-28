Board: Not enough room for St. Louis inmates at county jail

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An advisory board for the St. Louis County Jail is warning that the facility doesn’t have enough room to take inmates from a long-criticized city jail known as the Workhouse.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Mayor Tishaura Jones has promised to close the city jail, whose formal name is the Medium Security Institution.
But members of the oversight panel said the county jail, which is located in the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton, has too many detainees and too few employees to safely take on some of the overflow, as city officials had proposed.