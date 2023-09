ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen returns from their summer break Friday.

They’re introducing changes to the police “civilian oversight board” and the board that oversees detention facilities. The bill would require board members to undergo training and would let those boards hire independent legal counsel when necessary.

The board is also working on new laws to update penalties for some weapons-related offenses. Friday’s meeting starts at 11:00 a.m. at City Hall.