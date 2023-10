ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is discussing several bills that would affect traffic throughout the region.

One bill would install speed bumps at 60 locations within the Soulard neighborhood. Two other bills would add speed bumps in the first and 14th wards.

A final proposed bill will establish a three-way stop at the intersection of Clara and Pershing Avenues in the DeBaliviere area. The board meeting begins at 3:30 p.m.