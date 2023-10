ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, the St. Louis City Board of Aldermen will talk about an ordinance to decriminalize homelessness and add protection for unhoused people.

The Unhoused Bill of Rights would prevent city workers from evicting campers unless they could offer shelter beds in return. The city would also provide access to showers, toilets, and 24-hour security.

The new bill comes after the city removed a homeless camp from the City Hall lawn three weeks ago.