ST. LOUIS – Regulating short-term rentals is one way the St. Louis City plans to tackle crime.

The discussion on short-term rentals comes after another weekend of violence in downtown St. Louis. The first bill would change the application and appeals processes. The second bill will impact how short-term rental properties are being used.

The bills will go before the St. Louis board of alderman at Tuesday morning’s transportation and commerce committee meeting. Short-term rental parties have been a big problem over the last year or so.

Many city leaders say there needs to be more rules to prevent parties from turning violent. Aldmerman Joe Vollmer will be one of the board members supporting Bills 33 and 34. He says right now Airbnb operators have no regulations. There are no inspections, requirements of having carbon monoxide detectors, etc. He thinks there should be fees and regulations for people with short-term rental properties.

The two bills were introduced by board member Bret Narayan.

Mayor Tishaura Jones said during a news conference following the mass shooting on Washington Avenue over the weekend that something needs to be done about short-term rentals., even though the building where it happened was an office space.

Records show it was promoted as a short-term rental party, and police still do not know how the teens got into the building.

Vollmer does think there needs to be some revisions and additions to the ways the current bills are written. This is all still in the early stages, so there will be no vote Tuesday.

“You have a quality of life being ruined, you have homeowners that sunk his heart and soul into a property and all of a sudden some outside entity is coming in and running a business in what should be a residential area,” Vollmer expressed.

Committee members will begin discussing these bills at 9:00 a.m. at City Hall. Public comment will be taken.