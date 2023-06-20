ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – During Tuesday night’s Warson Woods Board of Aldermen meeting, the board voted in favor of authorizing the city to use slightly more than $150,000 to resurface the pool at the Warson Woods Swim Club.

Some Warson Woods taxpayers have raised concerns about the plan. The city owns the pool property, but the swim club is private and requires memberships.

Supporters of using public money argue it’s in the city’s best interest to have a viable pool that provides a recreational benefit. The city owns the land and leases it to the swim club. Most of the citizens speaking during Tuesday’s meeting voiced support for using public money.

Some citizens said the pool enhances property values for all residents. Several residents said the pool is a big reason they enjoy living in Warson Woods.

Some taxpayers argued the swim club should pay for all the repairs. Opponents of using public funding do not believe the city should spend money on an amenity that is not available to everyone in the community.

Alderman Rob Hurtt introduced the bill that was approved on Tuesday. He said the city is in a strong, fiscal position right now and believes a one-time payment will prevent additional city expenses in the future.

“Either we make a one-time payment now and make sure the swim club is viable, the pool is viable, or we’re making the payments every year just to keep the pool going,” Hurtt said.