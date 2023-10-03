ST. LOUIS – St. Louis aldermen plan to tackle the short-term rental issue Tuesday. They’re considering a bill to require a permit to operate a short term rental.

The Transportation and Commerce Committee meets at 9:00 a.m. Another bill would ban one-night rentals and require the owners to be available to renters and police at all times. The group ‘Neighborhoods for Neighbors’ wants even tougher restrictions.

They’re asking for a ban on short-term rentals unless the permit holder actually lives there. They also want a 10:00 p.m. curfew for gatherings and penalties if things get out of control.

There are more than 4,000 short-term rentals in the city of St. Louis.