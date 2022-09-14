ST. LOUIS – A state Board of Education Commission has been looking into the ongoing teacher shortage being seen across Missouri.

Nearly a quarter of all the state’s school districts are only in session four days a week this year due to the ongoing shortage which is why over the past four months a Blue Ribbon Commission has been studying and asking educators what Missouri should do to hire teachers and keep them on board – a big answer – pay.

“Nine recommendations are divided amongst three categories,” Missouri State Board of Education Member Mary Schrag said. “We had an immediate which included recommending in increase in starting teacher pay to at least $38,000.”

Another recommendation was investing in teacher mental health resources. The full report will be presented to the Board of Education next month.