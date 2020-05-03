Breaking News
Boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks kills Richmond Heights man

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – A Richmond Heights man was killed Saturday and three other men injured in a boat explosion on the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the explosion happened at 3:40 p.m. while the boat was docked.

Investigators said the men had just finished fueling the vessel—a 1999 Sea Ray—and restarted the engines. The explosion is believed to be fuel-related.

The medical examiner pronounced Shawn Carroll dead at the scene. He was 53.

Two other men, ages 47 and 47, were seriously injured. A 52-year-old man suffered only minor injuries.

