MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – Eight people were injured late Saturday evening after the boat they were riding in ran aground at Lake of the Ozarks and struck a home.

According to a report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat crash happened at 11:55 p.m. at the 1.3 mile mark of the Osage Arm, in Miller County.

A 2014 Nortech was traveling east in the waterway when the vessel, for reasons unknown, ran aground, hit a residence, and overturned.

The boat’s helmsman and seven passengers—three men and five women, ranging in ages from 21 to 51—were all ejected. The helmsman and five passengers were seriously injured, while two others suffered moderate injuries. Two of the victims were from Louisville, Mississippi; two were from Huntington Beach, California; one from Oak Hills, California; one from Glen Ellyn, Illinois; one from Phelan, California, and one from Niles, Michigan.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Ozark Fire Department, Lake Ozark Police Department, Osage Beach Fire Department, Camden County Ambulance, Miller County Ambulance, Osage Beach Ambulance, and Cole County Ambulance responded to assist the state patrol either the investigation or treating the victims.

Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol

