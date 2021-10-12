Boat still stuck on the Mississippi’s Chain of Rocks after a week

ST. LOUIS– A large sailboat is still stuck in the Mississippi River nearly a week since firefighters rescued two people from the vessel.

Bommarito Automotive Group Skyfox flew over the Chain of Rocks area of the Mississippi River this morning and spotted the boat still stuck as the current rushed by it.

The boat got stuck on the Chain of Rocks in the river last Tuesday afternoon.

There is a canal that allows boat traffic to bypass the chain. The vessel, a 44-foot sailboat, mistakenly went down the main river channel.

Last week, a tow company deployed three boats to recover the vessel stuck on the Chain of Rocks but determined they would need a barge and crane to safely move it. There was a concern the river current could take the rescue boats over the dam.

The tow company hoped the boat would have been retrieved Wednesday but it is still in the river.