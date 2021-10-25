Boat stuck on Mississippi’s Chain of Rocks gone

ST. LOUIS– The boat stuck on the Chain of Rocks in the Mississippi River is gone but it’s unclear where it went. Officials with the Port Charles Harbor say they are going out to try and find the boat.

A crew from Florida came to town last week to try and move it but was unsuccessful. The captain of the crew said it was too risky for his team to try and free the 44-foot boat.

Capt. John Ward told FOX2Now.com he has been doing this for a long time but that, “this is one for the record books.”

Capt. Ward explained his crew gave it a solid attempt but they could not safely get a tow line on the vessel. He said it wasn’t worth the risk to his crew to try and remove it.

The boat got stuck on October 13 and two people on board were rescued. The couple mistakenly went down the main channel of the river instead of taking the canal that bypasses the Chain of Rocks.

He told the boat’s owner they would have to find another company willing to take the risk to remove the boat from the river.

It’s unclear if the weather had a factor in the boat moving or if something else happened. FOX2 will update this story as new information comes into our newsroom.