Boaters rescued after vessel stuck on Chain of Rocks

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters successfully rescued some boaters trapped in the Mississippi River on Tuesday after their boat got stuck on the Chain of Rocks.

The rescue happened shortly after 4 p.m., south of the Chain of Rocks bridge. No injuries were reported.

There is a canal that allows boat traffic to bypass the chain. The vessel, a 44-foot hydrofoil sailboat, mistakenly went down the main river channel.

A tow company deployed three boats to recover the vessel stuck on the Chain of Rocks but determined they would need a barge and crane to safely move it. There was a concern the river current could take the rescue boats over the dam.