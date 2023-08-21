ST. LOUIS – Rock legend Bob Dylan announced that his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour is making a stop in St. Louis this fall. The Stifel Theatre will host one of the 17 shows on Wednesday, October 4. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, August 25, at 10:00 a.m.

Dyaln is a Grammy Award winner and is 82 years old.

Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Schedule

Oct.1 – Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

Oct. 2 – Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre

Oct. 4 – St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre

Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

Oct. 16 – Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre

Oct. 20 – Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center

Oct. 21 – Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

Oct. 23 – Erie, PA Warner Theatre

Oct. 24 – Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre

Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Oct. 29 – Montreal, QB Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

Oct. 30 – Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre