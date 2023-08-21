ST. LOUIS – Rock legend Bob Dylan announced that his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ tour is making a stop in St. Louis this fall. The Stifel Theatre will host one of the 17 shows on Wednesday, October 4. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, August 25, at 10:00 a.m.
Dyaln is a Grammy Award winner and is 82 years old.
Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Schedule
- Oct.1 – Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
- Oct. 2 – Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre
- Oct. 4 – St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
- Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre
- Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre
- Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre
- Oct. 11 – Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
- Oct. 12 – Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
- Oct. 16 – Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre
- Oct. 20 – Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- Oct. 21 – Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre
- Oct. 23 – Erie, PA Warner Theatre
- Oct. 24 – Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre
- Oct. 26 – Toronto, ON Massey Hall
- Oct. 27 – Toronto, ON Massey Hall
- Oct. 29 – Montreal, QB Place des Arts – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
- Oct. 30 – Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre